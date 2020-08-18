Wabaunsee Co. sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County is adjusting after it has seen a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wabaunsee County says it is starting to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It says hospitals are still prepared to help those that need it, but capacity has decreased.

The county says it recommends getting tested for the virus before residents return to work. It says testing results will remain positive for long periods of time due to fragments of the virus which stay in the body. It says just like chickenpox, the virus stays in the body.

Wabaunsee Co. says it recommends wearing masks in public and avoiding large gatherings.

