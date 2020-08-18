Advertisement

Wabaunsee Co. sees a spike in COVID-19 cases

(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County is adjusting after it has seen a new spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wabaunsee County says it is starting to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. It says hospitals are still prepared to help those that need it, but capacity has decreased.

The county says it recommends getting tested for the virus before residents return to work. It says testing results will remain positive for long periods of time due to fragments of the virus which stay in the body. It says just like chickenpox, the virus stays in the body.

Wabaunsee Co. says it recommends wearing masks in public and avoiding large gatherings.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Geary Co. sees nine new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Geary County Health Department is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.

News

Gov. Kelly signs Executive Orders to mitigate effects of COVID-19

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly signed executive orders temporarily barring evictions and foreclosures while also extending motor carrier relief.

News

Sen. Moran backed bill helping military families impacted by COVID-19 signed into law

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A bill created by Senators Jerry Moran and Jon Tester that expands protections for military families impacted by COVID-19 has been signed into law.

News

City of Topeka Water Project closes lower Silver Lake Road and Buchanan

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A City of Topeka water project will close lower Silver Lake Rd. and Buchanan.

Latest News

News

Grant applications to support businesses affected by COVID-19 open in Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Applications are being accepted for $130 million in grants to support businesses that have been affected by COVID-19 at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

News

Sunflower Health Plan looks to help the disability community affected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Sunflower Health Plan has announced new initiatives to support the disability community that has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

1 in custody after brief standoff in SW Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are negotiating with a person who is barricaded inside a home.

News

Republican River Compact Administration meets online

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Republican River Compact Administration will meet online for its August meeting.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

News

Lawrence to see staggered KU move-in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence will be seeing University of Kansas students return in a slower process than normal.