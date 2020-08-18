Two St. Louis residents killed in car-semi crash Monday morning in Pratt County

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a car-semi crash early Monday in Pratt County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 4:30 a.m. Monday at US-54 highway and 25th Avenue, about a mile east of the city of Pratt in south-central Kansas.

The patrol said a 2020 Hyundai Elandra was overtaking two semis that were traveling west on US-54 in a no-passing zone when it collided with a 1983 Peterbilt semi in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jamie M. Swavely, 42, of St. Louis, was transported to Pratt Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Swavely was wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the fatality victims was identified as Elizabeth Jean Glenn, 60, of St. Louis. The patrol said Glenn was wearing a seat belt.

The other fatality victim was identified as Jayden Marie Swavely, 16, of St. Louis. The patrol said she wasn’t wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Juan Manuel Martinez, 54, of Dodge City, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Martinez was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.