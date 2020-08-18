Two injured Monday morning in I-70 crash in Wabaunsee County

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to an area hospital following a rear-end collision Monday morning on Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:15 a.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was westbound on I-70 struck the rear of a 1998 Peterbilt semi-trailer that had slowed because of traffic.

Both the pickup truck’s driver, Oliver E. Schmutz, 83, and a passenger, Clayton E. Schmutz, 58, both of Junction City, were transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with what were believed to be minor injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The semi’s driver, Howard L. Hendon, 57, of Plymouth, Ind., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hendon was wearing a seat belt.

