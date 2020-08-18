Advertisement

Tuesday night forecast: Fog possible late tonight

Warmer weekend ahead
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unusually cool temperatures we’ve had so far this month continues today with highs slightly cooler than yesterday and closer to the mid 80s vs upper 80s. The humidity remains in check as well so heat indices won’t be a factor. This will be the trend for the rest of the work week. As temperatures warm up this weekend we may start to get back into a heat index but at most it’ll likely only be about 3-5° above the temperature so it won’t be too extreme.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The mid 80s continue for the remainder of the work week (few spots may warm up in the upper 80s by Friday) with highs closer to 90° by the weekend. While there does remain some slight differences in the models both with precipitation and temperatures in the extended, think in general upper 80s-low 90s and dry conditions will likely be what most areas will continue to experience.

Taking Action:

  1. Expect the next 8 days to be dry however with some chances for hit and miss light rain showers at times, consider yourself lucky if you do receive rain. Stay updated with the forecast each day in case changes are made.

