Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SHORT TERM: PATCHY DENSE FOG CAN’T BE RULED OUT NEAR BODIES OF WATER AND LOW LYING AREAS. USE CAUTION IF YOU’RE OUT BEFORE 8AM

The unusually cool temperatures we’ve had so far this month continues today with highs slightly cooler than yesterday and closer to the mid 80s vs upper 80s. The humidity remains in check as well so heat indices won’t be a factor. This will be the trend for the rest of the work week. As temperatures warm up this weekend we may start to get back into a heat index but at most it’ll likely only be about 3-5° above the temperature so it won’t be too extreme.

Precipitation wise there does remain very minor chances for the next 8 days. While there are several chances of rain being produced by one of the computer models, each round of rain doesn’t amount to much. The combination of little rain being produced and the other models keeping the area dry will keep the official 8 day dry as we’ll continue to keep an eye on chances through the week. The first chance is the potential for a few isolated light rain showers or sprinkles tonight into tomorrow morning. We’re talking less than 0.05″ (unless a t-storm develops then isolated higher will be possible) so the biggest impact would just be the potential clouds keeping temperatures 2-4 degrees warmer than if it remained clear.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind. Again can’t completely rule out a few sprinkles mainly west of a line from Marysville down to Council Grove.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The mid 80s continue for the remainder of the work week (few spots may warm up in the upper 80s by Friday) with highs closer to 90° by the weekend. While there does remain some slight differences in the models both with precipitation and temperatures in the extended, think in general upper 80s-low 90s and dry conditions will likely be what most areas will continue to experience.

Taking Action:

Expect the next 8 days to be dry however with some chances for hit and miss light rain showers at times, consider yourself lucky if you do receive rain. Stay updated with the forecast each day in case changes are made.

