1 in custody after brief standoff in SW Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody after a brief standoff Tuesday morning in SW Topeka.

Officers were negotiating with the person to come out of the home in the 2500 block of SW Burnett Rd.

Details are limited, but officers could be heard using a loud speaker to communicate with the person inside.

Police and animal control officers were called to the home to check the condition of a few animals. One person became violent with officers and then ran into the house.

The person was barricaded inside the home for about 40 minutes.

