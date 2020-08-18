Topeka Mayor, City Manager to hold news conference to discuss Aug. 25th special session
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the upcoming special meeting highlight policies within the Topeka Police Department.
According to a news release from the City of Topeka, the news conference will be held at 4:45p.m.
The city plans on discussing three action items at the meeting, including the use of choke-holds, forming a citizens review board and the 8 Can’t Wait referendum.
