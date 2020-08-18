Advertisement

Topeka Mayor, City Manager to hold news conference to discuss Aug. 25th special session

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla (L) and Topeka City Manager Brent Trout (R) at their monthly news conference on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla and City Manager Brent Trout will be holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address the upcoming special meeting highlight policies within the Topeka Police Department.

According to a news release from the City of Topeka, the news conference will be held at 4:45p.m.

The city plans on discussing three action items at the meeting, including the use of choke-holds, forming a citizens review board and the 8 Can’t Wait referendum.

You can watch the news conference here:

If the video player does not load, CLICK HERE.

