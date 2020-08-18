Topeka man pleads guilty to August 2019 armed robberies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to armed robberies committed in August of 2019.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a Topeka man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, to armed robberies at two Topeka businesses.

McAllister says Victor Alberto Arellano, 22, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during the robberies.

According to McAllister, in Arellano’s plea he admitted that on Aug. 28, 2019, he and co-defendant Javier Martinez robbed Poblanos Grille at 3935 SE 6th Ave. He says in both cases Arellano and Martinez held employees at gunpoint while another co-defendant waited in the car to make the getaway.

McAllister says Arellano’s sentencing is set for Nov. 24 where he could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each robbery count and no less than seven years and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a weapon which will be served consecutively to the robbery counts and consecutively to each other.

According to the U.S. Attorney, co-defendant Ernesto Negrete Jr. is set for sentencing on Oct. 27 and Javier Angel Martinez is awaiting trial.

McAllister says he is thankful for the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gret Goug for their work on the case.

