Topeka man in custody after 18-month-old suffers extensive injuries

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says one man is in custody after an investigation into accusations of child abuse that involves an 18-month-old child suffering extensive injuries.

Sheriff Brian Hill says detectives arrested Robert H. Mann III, 47, of Topeka, after the investigation into the abuse of the 18-month-old.

Hill says on July 17 his office responded to reports at the 5700 block of North Topeka Blvd.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child sustained a skull fracture, rib fracture, internal lacerations and internal bleeding.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mann III was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of endangering a child and child abuse.

