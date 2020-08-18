Topeka man arrested following domestic incident at Arby’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made following a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.

The Topeka Police Department says it arrested Jalen Malik Gerald-Donaldson, 25, of Topeka, on Monday afternoon after a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.

TPD says it responded to the Arby’s on SW Huntoon St. to a report of a domestic disturbance involving an armed suspect on Monday, Aug. 17, around 3:45 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and later crashed his vehicle into another vehicle around SW 6th Ave. and SW Fairlawn Rd. and no injuries were reported.

TPD says officers and a Trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate the suspect and the gun was retrieved from the scene.

According to TPD, Gerald-Donaldson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of aggravated assault, two counts of interference with law enforcement officers, domestic battery, criminal trespass and other traffic charges as a result of the crash.

TPD says it is thanking the Kansas Highway Patrol for their help with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 and anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

