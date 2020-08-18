Advertisement

Topeka man arrested following domestic incident at Arby’s

Jalen Malik Gerald-Donaldson has been arrested in relation to a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby's.
Jalen Malik Gerald-Donaldson has been arrested in relation to a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby's.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made following a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.

The Topeka Police Department says it arrested Jalen Malik Gerald-Donaldson, 25, of Topeka, on Monday afternoon after a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.

TPD says it responded to the Arby’s on SW Huntoon St. to a report of a domestic disturbance involving an armed suspect on Monday, Aug. 17, around 3:45 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and later crashed his vehicle into another vehicle around SW 6th Ave. and SW Fairlawn Rd. and no injuries were reported.

TPD says officers and a Trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate the suspect and the gun was retrieved from the scene.

According to TPD, Gerald-Donaldson was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with charges of aggravated assault, two counts of interference with law enforcement officers, domestic battery, criminal trespass and other traffic charges as a result of the crash.

TPD says it is thanking the Kansas Highway Patrol for their help with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 and anonymous tips can be made to the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD negotiating with person barricaded inside home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are negotiating with a person who is barricaded inside a home.

News

Republican River Compact Administration meets online

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Republican River Compact Administration will meet online for its August meeting.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

News

Lawrence to see staggered KU move-in

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence will be seeing University of Kansas students return in a slower process than normal.

News

SMPD introduces Community Range Day

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Saint Marys Police Department has put together a new initiative called “Community Range Day.”

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran urges Postmaster General to work with Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is urging the new Postmaster General to work with Congress on postal reform.

News

Goodyear employees say new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

RCPD dons new uniforms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is wearing new uniforms for the first time in 46 years.

News

Car chase ends, manhunt begins near S.W. 21st and Auburn Road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shawnee County Sheriff Office deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning after a car chase ended in the 1600 block of S.W. Auburn Road, just west of Topeka.

News

Washburn Rural teacher pens book inspired by former student who died of cystic fibrosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Washburn Rural High School English teacher Courtney Turcotte Bond has penned a novel called "Breathtaking" that was inspired by former student Madison Taliaferro, who died in 2018 at age 18 of cystic fibrosis.