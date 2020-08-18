Advertisement

Teen injured in Monday night rollover crash in Lyon County

A 15-year-old girl was taken to an Emporia hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover crash Monday night in northern Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old girl was injured Monday night in a single-vehicle, rollover crash in northern Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Road L. The locaiton was about 16 miles north of Emporia.

According to KVOE, the girl was driving a 2002 Suzuki sport utility vehicle when she lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, then entered a field and rolled.

The girl was transported by private vehicle to Newman Hospital in Emporia for observation and possible treatment, according to KVOE.

About the same time, another collision occurred when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo rear-ended a Chevrolet Impala. KVOE reports the drivers of both of those cars had looked away from the roadway to view the SUV that had rolled over. Both of the drivers of the Monte Carlo were identified as teenage juveniles, and neither was reported to have been injured in the collision.

KVOE says the names of those in the crashes weren’t being released.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

