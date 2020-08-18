Sunflower Health Plan looks to help the disability community affected by COVID-19

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Health Plan has announced new initiatives to support the disability community that has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunflower Health Plan says its new initiatives are part of its bigger effort to ensure providers and organizations offer long term service and support and continue to have the immediate resources needed to care for members with disabilities and caregivers during the international health crisis.

“The national COVID-19 pandemic has made many people unsure of how and where to access medical care, and that’s especially true for older adults and people with disabilities,” said Michael Stephens, Sunflower president and CEO. “It’s never been more important that we commit to serving all members equally. That means making care more accessible for our members who are disabled and their families, caregivers, and providers.”

Sunflower says it is undertaking the following initiatives:

Piloting a Direct Worker Emergency Back-up Service for Sunflower Health Plan members with long-term services and supports: Sunflower says Southeast Kansas Independent Living and Topeka Independent Living and Resource Center are piloting a direct worker service in three counties in which they recruit, train and deploy specialized emergency in-home care workforce employees for members with disabilities who self direct their personal attendants.

Offering Access to the Provider Accessibility Initiative COIVD-19 Web Series: Sunflower says this initiative provides timely recommendations from experts with disabilities on how providers and organizations can better deliver disability competent care during the pandemic and future emergencies.

Producing a Webinar Series: Sunflower says this will help members with disabilities navigate topics such as managing personal care services and transitioning from school life to adulthood.

Placing tablets in Nursing and Assissted Living Facilities: Sunflower says this will help facilitate residents’ participating in video contact with family and friends.

“The emergency direct worker service is a key safeguard that provides support for those who experience an unexpected personal care challenge,” said Shari Coatney, president and CEO of SKIL Resource Center in Parsons, Kansas. “We look forward to working with area residents who self-direct their services to ensure their health and safety needs are met.”

Sunflower says in addition to the new initiatives, it engaged in partnerships with 25 providers and organizations to distribute 450,000 masks and 4,000 boxes of gloves to long term service providers, people with disabilities and older adults who self direct their in-home care.

Sunflower says it has been supporting Kansas residents since 2013 across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans on Sunflower Health Plan Marketplace. For more information about the programs, visit its website.

