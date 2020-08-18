Advertisement

Stormont Vail sees rising numbers in COVID-19 inpatients

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is seeing a significant increase in its number of COVID-19 inpatients.

Stormont Vail Health says it has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients over the past week. It says it went from a low of three COVID-19 positive patients on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to 14 on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Dr. Clif Joes, an infectious disease specialist and Vice President of Subspecialty Services, says the trend of fluctuations and increased COIVD-19 positive inpatient numbers will likely continue to be seen because of ongoing community transmission.

Stormont Vail says the community transmission activity can be tracked through the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus. It says for those being tested through its facilities, it has seen positivity in the 8% to 9% range. It says the rate was 8.9% as of Tuesday, Aug. 18 and rates above 5% indicate active community transmission.

According to the Topeka area hospital, its testing positive rate shows continued community transmission and after a few days or weeks, some of the positive patients will need hospitalization.

Dr. Jones says the positivity rate is part of the puzzle in understanding the transmission of COVID-19. He says access to testing is an important factor in getting people tested, then isolating them if they are positive so they do not infect others.

According to Dr. Jones, the pandemic is no behind us and he asks community members to be vigilant and follow the following precautions to mitigate the spread. He says this is especially important as schools and universities begin reopening.

  • Wear a facemask.
  • Social distance by six feet.
  • Wash your hands.
  • Avoid crowds.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to 12 step meetings

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 related to 12 step meetings.

News

Sen. Moran hosts Bureau of Prisons Director at U.S. Penitentiary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran will host the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth for a tour and roundtable.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 nursing home cases surpass peak level from May

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The American Health Care Association has released a report showing that COIVD-19 cases in nursing homes have surpassed the peak level of the pandemic from May.

News

Goodyear responds to zero-tolerance policy slide labeled by employee as discriminatory

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

New virtual event to support cancellation of KCSL fundraising events

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new virtual event will support vital community programs for Topeka kids.

Latest News

News

Topeka man pleads guilty to August 2019 armed robberies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Topeka man has pleaded guilty to armed robberies committed in August of 2019.

News

Brown Co. residents receive unsolicited face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of residents receiving unsolicited face masks.

News

Stormont Vail Health recognized as Top Hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Hospital.

News

K-State fraternity members test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter and Shawn Wheat
Several Kansas State University fraternity members have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Topeka man uses talent to help others through therapeutic music

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Kopfman, certified music practitioner, provides live acoustic music one-on-one, for therapeutic purposes.