Stormont Vail sees rising numbers in COVID-19 inpatients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is seeing a significant increase in its number of COVID-19 inpatients.

Stormont Vail Health says it has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients over the past week. It says it went from a low of three COVID-19 positive patients on Tuesday, Aug. 11, to 14 on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Dr. Clif Joes, an infectious disease specialist and Vice President of Subspecialty Services, says the trend of fluctuations and increased COIVD-19 positive inpatient numbers will likely continue to be seen because of ongoing community transmission.

Stormont Vail says the community transmission activity can be tracked through the percentage of patients testing positive for the virus. It says for those being tested through its facilities, it has seen positivity in the 8% to 9% range. It says the rate was 8.9% as of Tuesday, Aug. 18 and rates above 5% indicate active community transmission.

According to the Topeka area hospital, its testing positive rate shows continued community transmission and after a few days or weeks, some of the positive patients will need hospitalization.

Dr. Jones says the positivity rate is part of the puzzle in understanding the transmission of COVID-19. He says access to testing is an important factor in getting people tested, then isolating them if they are positive so they do not infect others.

According to Dr. Jones, the pandemic is no behind us and he asks community members to be vigilant and follow the following precautions to mitigate the spread. He says this is especially important as schools and universities begin reopening.

Wear a facemask.

Social distance by six feet.

Wash your hands.

Avoid crowds.

