Stormont Vail Health welcomes new Critical Care Trauma Surgeon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is welcoming a new Critical Care and Trauma Surgeon to its team.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announced that Wade Stinson, M.D., has joined its team and will practice as a critical care and trauma surgeon at Cotton O’Neil General Surgery.

Dr. Stinson says he wanted a career where he could immediately help people and knew that becoming an acute care/trauma surgeon was the right path for him. He says being a surgeon allows him to immediately care for his patients.

“I want my patients to know that I am always available for them,” said Dr. Stinson. “As a surgeon, I can build lifelong relationships with my patients. I make it a priority to provide high-quality patient care and answer their questions, whether they be in the emergency department, in the intensive care unit or weeks to years later.”

According to Stormont Vail, Dr. Stinson earned his medical degree in 2012 from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency in 2019 at the Sanford Medical Center in South Dakota. It says in 2020 he completed his fellowship in surgical critical care at the Mayo Clinic in Montana.

Dr. Stinson says he and his family are avid supporters of the University of Kansas and enjoy doing activities with the University and attending games. He says he enjoys spending time with his three-year-old and one-year-old children outdoors, cooking and going on hikes.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.