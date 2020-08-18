Advertisement

Stormont Vail Health recognized as Top Hospital

Stormont Vail Hospital (July 8, 2020)(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Hospital.

Stormont Vail Health says for the fifth year in a row, it has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country by U.S. News and World Report. It says it is ranked second in Kansas and received the highest rating possible in five procedures or conditions: abnormal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, hip replacement and knee replacement.

“To receive this ranking for five consecutive years validates the excellent work our team does each day across the region,” said Dr. Robert Kenagy, president and chief executive officer, Stormont Vail Health. “Our team continues to provide high-quality care to our patients during these unprecedented times. We are proud to be a health care leader in Kansas and provide exceptional care in the communities we serve.”

The hospital says the Mayo Clinic, which Stormont Vail is affiliated through the Mayo Clinic Care Network, ranked first in the nation on the 2020-2021 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. It says through membership with the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Mayo Clinic providers’ knowledge and expertise are extended to Stormont Vail providers and patients.

According to Stormont Vail, the U.S. News analysis of hospitals include data from almost 5,000 centers throughout multiple clinical specialties, procedures and conditions. It says scores are based on a variety of patient outcomes and care-related factors, like patient safety and nurse staffing. It says hospitals are ranked nationally in specialties in states and major metro areas. It says ratings are assigned to hospitals in a handful of common procedures and conditions.

U.S. News says the Best Regional Hospitals rankings have been created to provide consumers who want to stay close to home within the overall assessment of the region’s hospitals across multiple areas of care. It says to be recognized regionally, a hospital must have been either nationally ranked in one of 12 specialties or received high performing ratings in three or more of those specialties or the procedures and conditions.

Stormont Vail says rankings and ratings should be seen as a starting point for patients when determining where to go for care. It says individual diagnosis and personal priorities will dictate their personal best choice.

