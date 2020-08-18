Advertisement

St. Louis couple who brandished guns at protesters to speak at Republican National Convention

Mark McCloskey, left, and his attorney are shown during an TV interview. He and his wife made national news after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their mansion.
Mark McCloskey, left, and his attorney are shown during an TV interview. He and his wife made national news after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters from their mansion.(Source: CNN)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters is expected to speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey drew national attention in late June after they were seen in a viral video brandishing guns outside their mansion at Black Lives Matter protesters.

The McCloskeys were charged in July with unlawful use of a weapon, a class E felony.

The White House has defended the couple on multiple occasions, with President Donald Trump saying, “It is absolutely absurd what is happening to the McCloskeys.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Gray News staff
Red paint is now seen splattered across Breonna Taylor’s forehead on a billboard in Louisville, Ky.

News

TPD negotiating with person barricaded inside home

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are negotiating with a person who is barricaded inside a home.

National Politics

Senate report: Trump campaign’s Russia contacts ‘grave’ threat

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a “grave” counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed how associates of the Republican candidate had regular contact with Russians and expected to benefit from the Kremlin’s help.

News

Republican River Compact Administration meets online

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Republican River Compact Administration will meet online for its August meeting.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

Latest News

National

Payless opening 1st US store in November

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The first new store will open in November in Miami. That’s where the company’s new headquarters are.

News

Lawrence to see staggered KU move-in

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence will be seeing University of Kansas students return in a slower process than normal.

National

Postmaster general to appear before Senate over mail delays

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue.

News

SMPD introduces Community Range Day

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Saint Marys Police Department has put together a new initiative called “Community Range Day.”

News

Sen. Moran urges Postmaster General to work with Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is urging the new Postmaster General to work with Congress on postal reform.