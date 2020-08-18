SMPD introduces Community Range Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Saint Marys Police Department has put together a new initiative called “Community Range Day.”

The City of Saint Marys Police Department says it is trying a new initiative called “Community Range Day,” which is free and put together by SMPD officers volunteering their time and community donations.

SMPD says the classes remain at a size of about 8 - 10 participants, to better mentor and give one one one attention to. It says applicants are prioritized by those who live within the city and surrounding township.

According to SMPD, Community Range Day is intended for “Joe and Jane citizens” that have questions on self-defense and want to learn how to be more proficient with their firearms.

SMPD says it was determined to create the most practical and straightforward event it could in order to best train participants.

The department says residents interested in the event must complete forms found on its Facebook page and return them via fax, email or drop off at City Hall, making sure to note which of the two days they are available and if accepted will be emailed a confirmation and further instructions.

SMPD says the next training dates are Sept. 5 and Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

