Shawnee Co. Fraternal Order of Police speak out against firing of two KHP Troopers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The union that represents Topeka Police Officers and Shawnee County Sheriff Deputies have sent a letter speaking out against the termination of two Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers.

According to letter from FOP Lodge #3 President John Culver, they are echoing the letter sent by the Kansas State Troopers Association.

“The actions taken by Col. Jones in dismissing Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman identify an agency void of transparency and openness,” said Culver.

The Troopers association said the two majors were fired for helping those who felt they were sexually harassed report their concerns.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office had a private law firm investigate the claims against Jones. The investigation exonerated Col. Jones according to a release from the Governor’s office.

“Employees, regardless of rank or title, should feel encourages to report potential misconduct without the fear of retaliation or punitive action,” Culver added.

“These Majors had the courage to stand up for these oppressed individuals within the Agency who feared that they would be subject to retaliatory action for coming forward. Given what has happened, their fear was well-founded,” the Troopers association said.

