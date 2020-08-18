Advertisement

Services set for Onaga teen killed in wreck

Quinton "Chuck" Norris
Quinton "Chuck" Norris(submitted)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WIBW) - A weekend car wreck has left the Onaga community in mourning.

According to the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle went off Hwy. 63 in rural Havensville around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting both people inside. Both were taken to hospitals, where one passed away, and the other had life-threatening injuries.

An obituary identifies the young man who died as Quinton “Chuck” Norris. Quinton was a 2019 graduate of Onaga High School, where he competed in football, basketball, cross country, and track.

Chapel Oaks Funeral Home states the funeral will be private, but family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Quinton Norris Memorial Fund, and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 312, Onaga 66521.

Onaga preK-12 principal Ty Poell sent a note to district families identifying the other victim as current senior Keaton Blaske. The note says Keaton was on life support, and he would become an organ donor.

“When events like this happen, people have all kinds of reactions: shock, sadness, fear, anger, or no feeling at all. These reactions can come and go in an hour, a day, or for days to come. Some of us will want to be private about our feelings; some of us will want to talk to people. Please know that no matter your reaction or needs, we are here to support you,” Poell said in his message, adding counselors were available at the school to assist anyone who needed support.

Onaga Country Market posted on Facebook that Keaton had worked at the store for more than a year. Store owners set up an account at Farmers State Bank to assist both families. Contributions may be sent to the Blaske-Norris Fund, c/o Farmers State Bank, 301 Leonard St., Onaga, KS 66521, or they may be dropped off at the store.

