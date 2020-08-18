Advertisement

Sen. Moran urges Postmaster General to work with Congress

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is urging the new Postmaster General to work with Congress on postal reform.

Senator Jerry Moran says he has called on the new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, to work with Congress on reforming the United States Postal Service in order to put it on better financial grounds and protect the integrity of the USPS.

“Serving a rural state like Kansas, I understand well the crippling impact that losing the Postal Service would have on rural communities across the country,” wrote Sen. Moran. “The Postal Service is navigating unchartered waters but it cannot fail its responsibilities… As leaders, we must take a big picture approach to the crisis playing out and discuss comprehensive reforms that will stabilize the institution. Many of the necessary reforms needed to secure the Postal Service require congressional action, rather than unilateral decisions made without the input of stakeholders and Congress.”

Senator Moran says in a letter he requested a meeting with Postmaster General DeJoy in June and again in August. He says he urged DeJoy and USPS leadership to meet and engage with Congress to create postal reform.

To read Moran’s full letter, visit his website.

