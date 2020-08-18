Sen. Moran hosts Bureau of Prisons Director at U.S. Penitentiary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran will host the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Director at the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth for a tour and roundtable.

Senator Jerry Moran says he will host the US. Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth for a tour and roundtable discussion with Leavenworth area leaders on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Senator Moran says in June, USP Leavenworth received $356 million which will fully fund construction for a new Federal Correctional Institute and a satellite Federal Prison Camp in Leavenworth.

