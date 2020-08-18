Sen. Moran backed bill helping military families impacted by COVID-19 signed into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill created by Senators Jerry Moran and Jon Tester that expands protections for military families impacted by COVID-19 has been signed into law.

Senator Jerry Moran says President Donald Trump signed into law a bill amending the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act which is legislation introduced by Moran and Senator Tester to provide additional legal protections for those impacted by COVID-19.

Moran says the legislation was introduced earlier in 2020 to expand SCRA protections to service members that were previously issued orders to change duty stations, but received a stop movement order due to the global pandemic and may have a housing or car lease in tow different locations.

“Our servicemembers and their families are often asked to pick up their lives and move around the world due to deployments or a change in duty station, and this law expands the legal protections the SCRA provides military families to help with these transitions,” said Chairman Moran. “As we face a global pandemic, military families are being impacted by orders to stay at their current duty station after they received orders and made plans to move. I appreciate Ranking Member Tester’s leadership on this issue and am grateful the president signed this bipartisan legislation into law to help provide much-needed assistance and additional legal protection for military families in this situation.”

“Thousands of military families in Montana and across the country can breathe easy knowing they are finally entitled to the legal and consumer protections they deserve,” said Ranking Member Tester. “This law protects servicemembers from further bearing the brunt of this unprecedented crisis by making sure those with pending lease agreements and outstanding moving costs are not left to foot the bill. I thank Chairman Moran for working with me on this bipartisan measure that ensures our men and women in uniform are provided with the critical assistance they need and earned.”

Moran says the legislation was co-sponsored by the following:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

Sen. Mazie Hiorno, D-Hawaii

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V.

A full copy of the bill can be found here.

