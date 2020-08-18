Advertisement

Second teen identified in Pottawatomie Co. crash

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second teen in a Havensville crash that took the life of Quinton Norris.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified Keaton Blaske, 18, of Havensville as the second teen to die in a Havensville crash that claimed the life of Quinton Norris, 19, of Onaga.

The Sheriff’s Office says Blaske succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident is still under investigation and anyone with information related to it should call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip via the Crime Stoppers link.

Services set for Onaga teen killed in wreck
One dead following rollover accident in rural Havensville

