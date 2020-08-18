Advertisement

Riley Co. to allow large gatherings, venues to open

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has removed a restriction on large gatherings, now allowing venues of more than 2-thousand people to open with Health Order No. 18.

The Riley County Commission voted unanimously to remove the restriction, established in Health Order No. 16.

Health officer Julie Gibbs said she would have liked to observe the impact of classes resuming before moving to this step.

“I hoped to keep the large venue restriction in place long enough to see the impact that in-person classes will have on the community,” Gibbs said. “The BOH decided to remove the restriction immediately. We will continue to work to ensure the safety of all individuals, and plan to have very close communication with people who manage large venues.”

Events with more than 50 people will still need to be allowed with a permit, as laid out in Health Order No. 16.

Riley Co. Health Orders
Health Order No. 17

Riley Co. no longer requiring bars/restaurants to screen employees before shift

Health Order No. 16

Riley Co. allowing events of 50 or more people, but less than 2,000 with permit

