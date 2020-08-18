Republican River Compact Administration meets online

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Republican River Compact Administration will meet online for its August meeting.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the Republican River Compact Administration will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, for its annual meeting. It says the meeting will focus on water-related issues and activities including compact compliance within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

The KDA says the RRCA will hold a work session preparing for the meeting as a virtual meeting as well. It says the work session and annual meeting are open to the public and links can be found here.

According to the KDA, those unable to attend will be able to listen at a station set up in the Student Union of the Mid-Plains Community College in McCook, Nebraska.

The KDA says Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide equitable distribution of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy and promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the states and the federal government in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods.

According to the department, the RRCA is made up of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Division of Water Resources Acting Chief Engineer Chris Beightel, Colorado State Engineer Kevin Rein and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Interim Director Jesse Bradley.

For questions regarding the meeting, contact Chelsea Erickson at KDA-DWR at Chelsea.Erickson@ks.gov or call 785-425-6787.

