Advertisement

Republican River Compact Administration meets online

(WOWT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Republican River Compact Administration will meet online for its August meeting.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says the Republican River Compact Administration will meet virtually at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, for its annual meeting. It says the meeting will focus on water-related issues and activities including compact compliance within the Republican River basin in Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska.

The KDA says the RRCA will hold a work session preparing for the meeting as a virtual meeting as well. It says the work session and annual meeting are open to the public and links can be found here.

According to the KDA, those unable to attend will be able to listen at a station set up in the Student Union of the Mid-Plains Community College in McCook, Nebraska.

The KDA says Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska entered into the Republican River Compact in 1943 to provide equitable distribution of the basin’s waters, remove causes of potential controversy and promote interstate cooperation and joint action by the states and the federal government in the efficient use of water and the control of destructive floods.

According to the department, the RRCA is made up of three commissioners representing Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska, the Kansas Department of Agriculture, the Division of Water Resources Acting Chief Engineer Chris Beightel, Colorado State Engineer Kevin Rein and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Interim Director Jesse Bradley.

For questions regarding the meeting, contact Chelsea Erickson at KDA-DWR at Chelsea.Erickson@ks.gov or call 785-425-6787.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD negotiating with person barricaded inside home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Topeka Police are negotiating with a person who is barricaded inside a home.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

News

Lawrence to see staggered KU move-in

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Lawrence will be seeing University of Kansas students return in a slower process than normal.

News

SMPD introduces Community Range Day

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Saint Marys Police Department has put together a new initiative called “Community Range Day.”

Latest News

News

Sen. Moran urges Postmaster General to work with Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is urging the new Postmaster General to work with Congress on postal reform.

News

Goodyear employees say new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

News

RCPD dons new uniforms

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is wearing new uniforms for the first time in 46 years.

News

Topeka man arrested following domestic incident at Arby’s

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An arrest has been made following a domestic incident at a Topeka Arby’s.

News

Car chase ends, manhunt begins near S.W. 21st and Auburn Road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Shawnee County Sheriff Office deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a suspect Tuesday morning after a car chase ended in the 1600 block of S.W. Auburn Road, just west of Topeka.

News

Washburn Rural teacher pens book inspired by former student who died of cystic fibrosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Washburn Rural High School English teacher Courtney Turcotte Bond has penned a novel called "Breathtaking" that was inspired by former student Madison Taliaferro, who died in 2018 at age 18 of cystic fibrosis.