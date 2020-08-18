RCPD dons new uniforms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is wearing new uniforms for the first time in 46 years.

The Riley County Police Departmetn says it will be changing the style and color of uniform for its sworn officers for the first time in almost 50 years. It says officers wearing the new uniform attended the August Riley County Police Department Law Board meeting on Monday, Aug. 17.

“One of our core values is professionalism—shown through our actions and appearance. We are committed to having professional character, spirit, and dress while serving Riley County,” Director Dennis Butler said.

RCPD says it created an internal committee in 2019 to respond to officer suggestions regarding durability, comfort and utility of traditional uniforms to consider a uniform update. It says additionally, manufacturers said the current uniforms, which are french blue, may be phased out and unavailable in the future as larger police organizations opt-out of traditional color and fabric.

According to RCPD, residents may start seeing officers wearing both a navy blue top and pants in the coming months. It says the new uniforms are made from more durable material with multiseasonal technology accommodating long patrol hours in the summer and winter.

“Our officers are out in the community every day rain or shine,” Butler said. “This will help to protect them from the elements while they are protecting the people we serve.”

RCPD says the navy uniforms are made of a material that performs better and shows less dirt, grime, wear and tear. It says officers field-tested the uniforms free of charge and they will be purchased using a combination of 2020 budgeted funds for clothing and other categories that have been approved by the Law Board.

RCPD says the current uniform will be devoted for formal occasions as determined by the RCPD Director, for promotions, awards and funerals.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.