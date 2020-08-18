Police investigate report of possible carjacking in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a possible carjacking early Tuesday in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 3:48 a.m. in the 1500 block of S.W. Lane.

The victim sustained what was described as a minor injury in the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

The incident remained under investigation.

