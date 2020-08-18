Police investigate report of possible carjacking in central Topeka
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a possible carjacking early Tuesday in central Topeka.
The incident was reported around 3:48 a.m. in the 1500 block of S.W. Lane.
The victim sustained what was described as a minor injury in the incident.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
The incident remained under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.