Advertisement

Paxico woman injured in 2-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Topeka

A Paxico woman was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Topeka, authorities said.
A Paxico woman was transported to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital following a two-vehicle collision Monday evening on the city’s south side, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:24 p.m. at S.W. Interstate 470 and Burlingame Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the collision, a 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan was southbound on S.W. Burlingame Road when it collided with a 2010 Lexus ES that was exiting from I-470 toward S.W. Burlingame Road.

The driver of the Dodge minivan, Patricia Lynne Rodenbaugh, 60, of Paxico, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to St. Francis Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said Rodenbaugh, who was alone in the minivan, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus, Janet Sue Stortzum, 57, of Topeka, was reoported uninjured. The patrol said Stortzum, who also was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two St. Louis residents killed in car-semi crash Monday morning in Pratt County

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two St. Louis residents were killed early Monday in a car-semi crash near Pratt in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

News

Two injured Monday morning in I-70 crash in Wabaunsee County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two Junction City residents were taken to a Manhattan hospital after a rear-end collision Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

News

Police investigate report of possible carjacking in central Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police were investigating a report of a possible carjacking early Tuesday in central Topeka.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Slightly cooler than yesterday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

Latest News

Sports

High School Athletes return to practice

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
High School football athletes returned to practice for the first time since the pandemic. Considering the pandemic nearly took out the season, athletes were thankful to be back on the field.

News

Developer wants to renovate vacant Ramada West Hotel into housing

Updated: 8 hours ago
Developer wants to renovate vacant Ramada West Hotel into housing

News

Developer wants to renovate vacant Ramada West Hotel into housing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grant Stephens
A vacant hotel on Topeka’s west side is taking a step toward new life.

News

Minor injury accident on SE Adams & SE 29th

Updated: 9 hours ago
A injury accident on SE Adams & SE 29th sends two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

News

Two taken to hospital after 29th and Adams wreck

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A truck and car collided, doing serious damage to both vehicles. Two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

News

Services set for Onaga teen killed in wreck

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Quinton “Chuck” Norris, 19, was killed in a wreck early Sunday in rural Havensville.