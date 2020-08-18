Paxico woman injured in 2-vehicle crash Monday evening in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a Topeka hospital following a two-vehicle collision Monday evening on the city’s south side, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:24 p.m. at S.W. Interstate 470 and Burlingame Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, which investigated the collision, a 1997 Dodge Grand Caravan was southbound on S.W. Burlingame Road when it collided with a 2010 Lexus ES that was exiting from I-470 toward S.W. Burlingame Road.

The driver of the Dodge minivan, Patricia Lynne Rodenbaugh, 60, of Paxico, was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to St. Francis Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The patrol said Rodenbaugh, who was alone in the minivan, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Lexus, Janet Sue Stortzum, 57, of Topeka, was reoported uninjured. The patrol said Stortzum, who also was alone in her car, was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

