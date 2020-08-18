Advertisement

New virtual event to support cancellation of KCSL fundraising events

(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new virtual event will support vital community programs for Topeka kids.

The Kansas Children’s Service League says it has canceled 2020′s Red Stocking Breakfast, its signature fundraising event. It says instead it will host its first-ever virtual giving event, “Together, We Thrive!” on Nov. 10, 2020, as another way community members can continue their support. It says the event will feature a live online presentation and three inspiring stories told by families served by KCSL.

“It was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s Red Stocking Breakfast,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “Our priority is always the health and safety of children, families and the community, and we believe cancellation is in the best interest for everyone involved.”

KCSL says for 127 years, it has worked with families adapting programs to meet the changing needs of communities over the past few decades. It says through home visitation, foster care, adoption, parent leadership and youth education it focuses on preventing child abuse, strengthening families and empowering parents and kids.

“We know isolation and stress are two key factors for increased risk of child abuse and neglect, and right now, families are experiencing more social seclusion, job loss, working from home while managing their children’s schooling and many other stressors,” Cozadd said. “That’s why it’s vital we continue providing our services during this pandemic.”

KCSL says not only is the Red Stocking Breakfast an annual tradition, but it is also incredibly important for the financial stability of the organization. It says with the help of corporate partners and minimal cost associated with the Breakfast proceeds directly benefit its prevention and education programs in Jefferson, Osage and Shawnee Counties.

“We thank all our generous partners and everyone who has contributed to this fundraiser in the past,” Cozadd said. “And we’re optimistic about this new opportunity.”

KCSL says it hoes to not only raise funds during its November event but also to share its impact on children and families.

Together, We Thrive! is set for November 10, at 7 p.m. for a 30-minute interactive program.

For more information on the event, contact KCSL Philanthropy Officer Jenalea Randall at 785-559-9200 or visit the KCSL website.

