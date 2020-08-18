Lawrence to see staggered KU move-in

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Lawrence will be seeing University of Kansas students return in a slower process than normal.

The University of Kansas says its employees and Lawrence residents should anticipate heavier than normal traffic from Thursday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 23. as Student Housing residents are scheduled to move in on those days.

According to KU, students are expected to return to campus after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21.

KU says in years previous, there has been increased traffic at the following locations so it is asking residents to be extra vigilant:

15th and Iowa streets, location of the Daisy Hill residence halls.

11th and Louisiana streets, location of GSP and Corbin residence halls.

19th Street at both Ousdahl Road and Ellis Drive, which are the entrances for Downs Residence Hall and Stouffer Place.

For more information on the KU move-in process, visit the KU website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.