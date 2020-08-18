K-State fraternity members test positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas State University fraternity members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says it has confirmed several positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University.

RCHD says there are 13 positive cases at the fraternity making the incident an outbreak. RCHD says there are currently two active outbreaks in the county.

RCHD says it has been in contact with the fraternity and has shared the information with K-State and Greek Life.

According to RCHD, fraternity members and managers have been asked to follow procedures for outbreaks in group living quarters which include deep cleaning and disinfecting as well as a quarantine for anyone that has been in close contact with positive patients.

RCHD says the second outbreak is concerned with Blue Valley USD 384 District Office in Randolph where a total of seven people including staff members and school board members have tested positive.

According to RCHD, several USD 384 buildings and common areas have been closed to clean and disinfect and staff members that work in buildings remaining open have been asked to stay in their rooms and continue to follow health safety practices.

“Because we can isolate locations where staff have been, we can deep clean those areas,” said Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox. “We will continue to have athletic practices as long as it is safe to do so. Coaches are asked to continue with the safety protocols and procedures they have been using.”

RCHD says classes have yet to start at USD 384.

