High School Athletes return to practice

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This moment seemed improbable.

“Seeing other programs shut down across the state, I kind of thought I was going to happen to us.” Hunter Wohler, Shawnee Heights quarterback, said.

“Makes me think back to last year like, what if that was my last game.” Johnny Holloway, Hayden Quarterback. “It makes me that much more excited for this year.”

It seemed like the high school football season would be over before it even started.

“It was kind of scary knowing that you might not have that senior season.” Uriel Soria, Washburn Rural athlete, said.

“We just kind of kept trying to think about the future and just move forward from that.” Brayden Zirkle, Shawnee Heights receiver, said.

But today, a long offseason came to a close and the helmets were back on.

“I’ve been waiting ever since last year.” Cooper Carlgren, Washburn Rural quarterback, said. “I’m super ready to start again with my teammates.”

“I’ve very excited I’m finally able to play with my teammates and just have a fun time.” Eric Schnurr, Washburn Rural defensive tackle, said.

However, even as football returns, this season will be radically different from years past.

“Schematically, it’s been a new world.” Jason Swift, Shawnee Heights head football coach, said. “More than I ever imagined. I mean, we have to have social distancing, masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer. Our kids know it and they’re used to it. It’s now more of a habit. Just an opportunity to play football is what’s really cool.”

“They’re little things but at the same time, hopefully they’re making a difference and keeping the kids safe.” Bill Arnold, Hayden High head football coach, said.

But, despite the changes, it’s just another adverse situation teams must overcome.

“I feel like it’s going to be like every other season.” Eric Schnurr said. “Just got to get used to practicing with masks.”

The Friday Night Lights are about to turn back on.

“If football weren’t a thing this year then this group of guys wouldn’t be together like this.” Johnny Holloway said. “We really take this time for granted when you’re not thinking about it. But, I’m happy we get to do this.”

