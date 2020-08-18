Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs Executive Orders to mitigate effects of COVID-19

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed executive orders temporarily barring evictions and foreclosures while also extending motor carrier relief.

Governor Laura Kellys says she signed Executive Orders #20-61 and #20-62 as part of her commitment to protecting the health and safety of Kansans during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Aug. 17.

Gov. Kelly says Order #20-61 temporarily prohibits initiating any mortgage foreclosure or judicial proceeding and any commercial or residential eviction efforts or judicial proceedings due to financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic until Sept. 15, 2020.

“COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities and is creating challenges for businesses and employees alike,” Governor Kelly said. “Kansas families who miss mortgage or rent payments due to lost wages will need our support until the Senate extends unemployment assistance. I will continue to do everything I can to make sure the people in our state can stay in their homes and protect their businesses.”

The Governor says Order #20-62 extends temporary relief to motor carriers from certain regulations until rescinded, until Sept. 14, 2020, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earliest. She says this is an extension of measures put in place by Executive Order #20-57.

“This order will allow our motor carriers to continue delivering much-needed supplies to Kansans who need them, and ease the burden on those who have a critical role in our state’s response to COVID-19,” Governor Kelly said.

According to Gov. Kelly, the order lifts weight restrictions and permitting requirements needed for medical supplies, food shipments and other items to move through Kansas as quickly as possible. She says the exceptions apply only to motor carriers actively participating in COVID-19 response efforts.

E.O. #20-61 can be found here.

E.O. #20-62 can be found here.

