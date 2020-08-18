Advertisement

Goodyear employees say new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory

Slide that was presented during diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.
Slide that was presented during diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.(WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Goodyear employees say the company has put out a new policy that has some calling it not equal for all.

A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what’s acceptable and what isn’t acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s zero-tolerance policy.

Under acceptable: Black Lives Matter (BLM), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride.

Listed as unacceptable: Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, Political Affiliated Slogans or Material.

According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio.

"If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory," said the employee under the agreement of anonymity due to fears they could lose their job. "If we're talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it's discrimination."

13 NEWS has reached out to Goodyear about the slide. They have not responded to our requests for comment.

