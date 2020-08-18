Advertisement

Geary Co. sees nine new cases of COVID-19

(MGN ONLINE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Health Department is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19.

The Geary County Health Department says it is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county which brings its total positive case number up to 174 with 41 active cases and 131 recovered.

GCHD says the patients are a 65-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, a 22-year-old female, a 22-year-old male, a 58-year-old male, a 42-year-old male, a 46-year-old male and a 19-year-old female.

According to GCHD, there is currently one person hospitalized and 33 persons under investigation.

For more information call the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.

