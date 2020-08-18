COVID-19 nursing home cases surpass peak level from May

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Health Care Association has released a report showing that COIVD-19 cases in nursing homes have surpassed the peak level of the pandemic from May.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents over 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities, say their updated report shows a major spike of new COIVD-19 cases in nursing homes has now surpassed the peak level on May 31. It says 78% of new cases in nursing homes are from the Sun Belt.

AHCA says the report shows an increase of COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes is a direct result of major spikes in the general population of the Sun Belt region, housing 78% of new cases coming from those states by the end of July.

According to the report, COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes did decline but started to increase again with 69% of COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes coming from the Sun Belt.

“With the recent major spikes of COVID cases in many states across the country, we were very concerned this trend would lead to an increase in cases in nursing homes and unfortunately it has,” stated Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. “This is especially troubling since many nursing homes and other long term care facilities are still unable to acquire the personal protective equipment and testing they need to fully combat this virus.”

AHCA says while PPE shortages continue to be a concern for long term care facilities, the lack of reliable and rapid result testing has been the top concern among nursing home providers.

AHCA says in its survey conducted in June, 87% of nursing homes said tests for residents and staff took two days or longer to gather results. It says one in four nursing homes said it was taking five days or longer.

“What we need – now more than ever – is for our government leaders and lab companies from the private sector to work together to find a solution to prioritize and expedite the processing of tests for nursing home residents and caregivers,” stated Parkinson.

“If everybody would wear a mask and encourage their friends and family to wear a mask and social distance, we know we would dramatically reduce these rates. When people are making the conscience decision not to wear a mask, they are making a decision that is resulting in greater community spread and increasing the presence of the virus in long term care facilities resulting in senior deaths,” stated Parkinson in a recent CNN interview. “Every governor needs to make a priority, particularly in states with an exploding number of cases, to make sure every long-term care facility has the N95 mask and testing they need. It’s the only way to bring the case counts down.”

AHCA says it has recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association which warns states of imminent outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities given major spikes in new cases in several states across the nation, combined with PPE shortages and significant delays in receiving testing results.

Parkinson also says he urges Congress to spend an additional $100 billion for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund, which is accessible for all health care providers impacted by COVID-19 and that a sizeable portion of the fund should be dedicated to helping nursing homes and assisted living communities to acquire resources associated with protecting vulnerable residents and staff from the virus, including constant testing, PE and staff support. He says so far, assisted living communities have not received assistance from the federal government administering to the novel coronavirus, most pronounced testing, PPE, and staffing costs.

“Without adequate funding and resources, the U.S. will end up repeating the same mistakes from several months ago. We need Congress to prioritize our vulnerable seniors and their caregivers in nursing homes and assisted living communities in this upcoming legislation.”

