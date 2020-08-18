COVID-19 cases linked to 12 step meetings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 related to 12 step meetings.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has identified multiple confirmed and positive cases of COVID-19 among people attending 12 Step Recovery meetings in the last 7-10 days.

SCHD says anyone who attended these meetings held outdoors or indoors during that time period in Topeka is at risk for potential exposure to COVID-19 and should monitor symptoms for 14 days from the date of the last attendance.

“It is important to remember that appropriate social distancing and masks need to be used at meetings, even those held outdoors.” said Linda Ochs Shawnee County Health Department Director. “We encourage any individuals to contact their healthcare provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19”.

SCHD says residents should contact their local health care providers if they experience any of the following:

fever of 100.4 F or higher

chills

rigors

myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

malaise

headache

sore throat

lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

new olfactory and taste disorders

diarrhea

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

