City officials and Topeka Police clears confusion on upcoming ‘Special Council Meeting’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Officials and the Topeka Police Department cleared up confusion surrounding a special council meeting on police policy.

Much of the confusion surrounds an action time for a resolution on the 8 Can’t Wait initiative. Some people questioned if it meant taking away equipment from the police department.

“There’s a lot of misinformation that got out there,” Chief Bill Cochran with the Topeka Police Department emphasized. ”The mayor just wanted to give an open forum, town hall meeting type kind of concept to bring people together.”

On the City Council’s agenda is a resolution supporting the 8 Can’t Wait initiative. The national effort encourages agencies to adopt policies like requiring deescalation, outlining a use of force continuum, ban shooting at moving vehicles, and stating an officer’s duty to intervene.

“It’s just reiterating the Topeka Police Department already adheres to everything that’s in the 8 Cant Wait,” Chief Cochran clarified. “It’s very important for the citizens to know and the City of Topeka when we talk about those things, we don’t do them anyway.”

“There’s been absolute zero talk about eliminating body cameras or anything like that. There’s been zero talk about defunding the police department, I don’t know where those conversations has come from, there’s absolutely no talk about,” Chief Cochran added.

The agenda also included an ordinance banning the use of chokeholds.

“What I think it does is if there ever is a situation where that arises it makes what’s good policy today, good law in the future. as there is leadership changes in our department, that policy won’t change it will stay the current policy,” Councilman Spencer Duncan explained.

City leaders held a press conference on Tuesday evening to address the confusion on the upcoming meeting.

Mayor Michelle De La Isla said the main goal of the meeting is to hear from the community, “which is why we’re having the meeting on the 25th, not to bash on our officers, not to give support solely to one group so we can have a conversation.”

The Topeka Human Relations Commission said on Tuesday that they submitted policy priorities it would like to see on the Topeka Police Department. You can find the full details on their Facebook page.

The City Council ‘Special Meeting’ will be held Tuesday, August 25th at 6 P.M. The meeting is open to the public.

