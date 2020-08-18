City of Topeka Water Project closes lower Silver Lake Road and Buchanan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka water project will close lower Silver Lake Rd. and Buchanan.

The City of Topeka says it will be closing the intersection of Lower Silver Lake Rd. and Buchanan on Thursday, Aug. 20, due to a City of Topeka water project.

The City says it will be tying into existing lines under the road.

According to the City, residents should expect the closure to be in place for about two weeks.

