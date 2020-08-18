Advertisement

One in custody after Tuesday morning chase ends in crash just west of Topeka

A blue, four-door Toytoa Camry crashed in the 1600 block of S.W. Auburn Road after its driver led Shawnee County Sheriff Office deputies on a chase Tuesday morning. The driver, who failed from the scene, was taken into custody around 11:05 a.m.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody late Tuesday morning after he led Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies on a car chase that ended in a crash just west of Topeka.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. near eastbound Interstate 70 and S.W. Valencia Road, just west of Topeka, when Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull over a blue, four-door Toyota Camry for a traffic violation.

Instead of pulling over, the Toyota sped away and led deputies on a chase east on I-70.

The Toyota took the S.W. Auburn Road exit and proceeded south at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control of the car, which entered the right -- or west -- ditch and crashed.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christia said the driver then got out of the crashed car and took off running to the west into a field.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began a search for the individual, who was described as a white male wearing basketball shorts and a T-shirt.

The officers set up a perimeter west of Auburn Road between S.W. Huntoon and S.W. 21st.

The Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter also responded to the scene and was circling the vicinity, which was heavily wooded in some locations, for at least an hour.

One Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was seen with a high-powered rifle standing about a quarter-mile south of where the Toyota crashed.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies also deployed two K-9 officers, as well as a four-wheeler which proceeded to go toward the wooded area west of Auburn Road.

Additionally, several Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies took their vehicles back into a field, approaching the tree line.

The Toyota wasn’t reported stolen, sheriff’s officials said at the scene.

The driver who fled was apprehended around 11:05 a.m.

His name wasn’t immediately available. It wasn’t immediately known if he was injured during the incident.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

