Brown Co. residents receive unsolicited face masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of residents receiving unsolicited face masks.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it has been receiving concerns from residents regarding unsolicited packages of facemasks from China through local mail.

Sheriff John Merchant says he has contacted the United States postal inspector in Topeka who offered the following advice: If the package has not been opened, write “return to sender” and send it from the local post office. If the package has been opened and the contents were not any order from the receiver, throw it away.

The U.S. postal inspector says complaints of unsolicited face masks from China are being received nationwide.

The inspector also says to be aware of anything dangerous in the facemasks.

According to the inspector, the unsolicited packages of seeds from China residents have been receiving in the mail as well has been handed over to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

