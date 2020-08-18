Advertisement

Breonna Taylor billboard vandalized with red paint

Red paint is now seen splattered across Breonna Taylor’s forehead on a billboard in Louisville, Ky.
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A billboard depicting a central figure in America’s racial reckoning has been vandalized.

The billboard, commissioned by Oprah Winfrey’s O, The Oprah Magazine, shows a familiar photo of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Louisville woman shot dead by Louisville Metro Police Department officers at her home back in March.

Red paint is now seen splattered across Taylor’s forehead on the billboard near the intersection of Lexington Road and Spring Street.

The billboard company has since replaced the vandalized image after concerned citizens contacted it.

The billboard calls for the officers in Taylor’s death to be arrested and charged, and also lists the website UntilFreedom.com, promoting a protest group that has planned multiple demonstrations in Louisville in recent weeks.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said twice in the last two months that his office is investigating, but has set no timetable for a decision on whether the officers will be charged.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

