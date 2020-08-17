Weekend clay shoot raises nearly $15k for area kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local kids are the big winners of a fundraiser held over the weekend.

13 NEWS This Morning’s Chris Fisher joined Lee Gardner, owner of Gardner Roofing, and BBBS’s Eric Maydew to announce that the 11th Annual Sporting Clays For Kids shoot raised $14,880.

The event was held on Saturday at Ravenwood Lodge.

For the second year in a row, Gardner Roofing was the event’s title sponsor.

The funds from this weekend’s event stay local and help at-risk youth in northeast Kansas through Big Brothers Big Sisters.

When asked about Gardner Roofing’s $5,000 contribution, Lee Gardner said “Topeka has been very good to us, so it’s only right to return the favor.”

Chris’ 2020 “Just a Buck” campaign and sporting clays shoot raised more than $57,800 for the non-profit this year.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.