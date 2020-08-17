Washburn University students to distribute free backpacks Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in grades kindergarten to 8 can pick up free backpacks while supplies last Saturday morning at Washburn University.

The backpack giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the southeast side of the campus.

It is sponsored by the Washburn University Student Government Association, in conjunction with the Topeka Rescue Mission and the United Way of Greater Topeka.

Angela Valdivia, senior administrative assistant for the Student Involvment and Devlopment Office at Washburn, said the backpacks will contains some school supplies.

She said Washburn University typically likes to hold a large-scale event the first week of classes to allow incoming freshmen the opportunity to serve the Topeka community.

However, with COVID-19, the event was scaled back a bit this year, she said.

Students on Friday will put supplies in the backpacks and have them ready for families that come to the drive-through event on Saturday morning.

The even got a boost from support from both the Topeka Rescue Mission, which donated some backpacks and supplies, and the United Way of Greater Topeka.

Those planning to come to the event are asked to come south on S.W. Washburn Avenue from S.W. 17th Street and turn right, or west, into the Lee Arena parking lot at S.W. 19th and Washburn Avenue.

Motorists then will be directed to where the backpacks are being given away.

After receiving backpacks, the motorists then will travel west on S.W. Durow to S.W. Jewell and exit off of S.W. 21st.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.