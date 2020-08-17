Advertisement

Two families displaced by early morning fire in south Topeka

According to the Shawnee Co. Dispatch, the fire may have started as a car fire and then moved to the duplex.
No injuries were reported, but two families have been displaced by the fire.
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four adults and five children are being assisted by the Red Cross following an early morning house fire in south Topeka.

Crews were called to the 6800 block of Windsong Dr. around 2:30 Monday morning on reports of a fire at a duplex.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dispatch, the fire may have started as a car fire and then moved to the duplex.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

