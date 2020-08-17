Two families displaced by early morning fire in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four adults and five children are being assisted by the Red Cross following an early morning house fire in south Topeka.

Crews were called to the 6800 block of Windsong Dr. around 2:30 Monday morning on reports of a fire at a duplex.

According to the Shawnee Co. Dispatch, the fire may have started as a car fire and then moved to the duplex.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

