Topeka man sentenced for $47,000 ID Theft Scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for devising an identity theft scheme that caused a loss of more than $47,000, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

42-year-old Joseph Adams of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud. In his plea, Adams admitted he and Danielle Hutchens attained stolen mail containing checks and private information. Adams and Hutchens passed the counterfeit checks at multiple stores, including an Overland Park Walmart. They also used a victim’s identity to access an account at Capital Federal Bank, resulting in a loss of about $47,600.

Hutchens is scheduled for sentencing September 28.

