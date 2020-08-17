Topeka man arrested on meth charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A traffic stop in Jackson County resulted in one man being arrested on meth charges.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, at approximately 3:30 pm on Saturday, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Chevy Trailblazer east of US Hwy 75 on 142nd Road for a traffic infraction.

The traffic stop resulted in the passenger, Raymond Alan Slater, 47, of Topeka being arrested on drug charges.

Slater was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

