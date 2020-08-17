Teen bound over for trial for 2019 shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County judge has determined there is enough evidence for a teen to stand trial for a 2019 shooting.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay, Diante Clements, 18, was bound over for trial.

Clements is accused of shooting 18-year-old Reyna Soto on August 31st, 2019.

She was found suffering from several gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. in the 2500 block of SW Hillcrest Rd.

Clements has been charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree with premeditation, Criminal discharge of a Firearm at an occupied vehicle, resulting in great bodily harm, Criminal possession of a Firearm, Eluding police, and Interference with law enforcement.

He will be arraigned on October 6, 2020, at 10:00a.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.