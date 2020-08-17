Advertisement

State and local election officials respond to U.S. Postal Service warning letters on mail-in ballots

By Danielle Martin
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -State and local election officials are downplaying reports changes at the U.S Postal Service could impact the November election.

The Postal Service recently warned 46 states it can’t guarantee delivery of mail-in ballots, even if they’re sent by state deadlines.

“Some people are questioning how affected the mail will be at getting the ballots back to us,” Shawnee County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell said.

The Secretary of State and the Shawnee County Election said Kansas voters should not be concerned.

“Our office has been in constant communication with post officials at the local, state, and federal levels on any issues that may be impacting how Kansans elections are conducted,” Secretary of State Deputy Assistant, Katie Koupal explained.

“We spent quite a bit of time talking to the local the post office, they’ve been very good to work with,” Howell added.

Officials say advance mail in ballots are safe, and you can take steps to ensure your vote is counted.

“For Kansas voters we do have a ballot tracker on website at https://sos.ks.gov/ there they can check the status of their advance ballot application. In addition voters don’t have to rely on postal service to return their advance by mail ballot,” Koupal explained.

“If you’re going to mail it, mail it as early as possible,” Howell said. “If any point people are concerned about it, I recommend just bringing it here to the office and dropping it off.”

Kansas State Representative John Alcala says, “I always have a concerned when they say that, but I would also say if you don’t think you’ll be able to get your ballot postmarked by election day, you need to find a way to either have someone run it out here for you by signing an affidavit or else drop it off, or come here and vote.”

Election officials say 83 percent of advance by-mail ballots were returned for the primary, and they expect a higher number of applications for the November election.

“Kansas voters did a tremendous job in being proactive in requesting in advance by mail ballots,” Koupal emphasized. “We know that November we will have more voters, but we’re preparing much so in the same way.”

Koupal says the Secretary of State’s office did not receive the postal service warning letter, she said they were shown a copy by media.

For further information on advance mail in ballots, the Secretary of State has information and the Shawnee County Election Office has more information too.

