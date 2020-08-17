Advertisement

Review: Prosecutor office abused discretion in Smollett case

A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.
A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO (AP) — A special prosecutor in Chicago said Monday that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her office abused their discretion in the case against actor Jussie Smollett but did nothing criminal.

In a statement on the conclusions his investigation, special prosecutor Dan Webb sharply criticized the handling of the Smollett case by Foxx and her assistant prosecutors, saying their handling was marked by disarray and misleading statements.

In March last year, Foxx's office surprised and angered many in Chicago by dropping charges that accused the former "Empire" actor of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Smollett is still adamant that the attack was real and wasn't a publicity hoax.

Webb's findings announced Monday came after charges were restored against Smollett by the same special prosecutor in February. Webb said at the time that dropping the charges against Smollett were unjustified, including because the evidence against Smollett seem and because he was not required to admit that the attack was a hoax.

One of the focuses of Webb's inquiry was about whether Foxx acted improperly by speaking to a Smollett relative and a onetime aide of former first lady Michelle Obama before the charges were dropped, or by weighing in on the case after recusing herself.

Foxx is the first black woman to hold Chicago's top law enforcement job. She defeated her primary opponents earlier this year even as they made her handling of the Smollett case central to their campaigns. In overwhelmingly Democratic Chicago, the primary invariably determines who wins the general election.

Charging documents refiled by Webb in February accuse the black, openly gay actor of making a false police report in claiming two men attacked him early on Jan. 29, 2019, in downtown Chicago, shouting slurs and looping a rope around his neck.

Reform advocates have hailed reforms Foxx pushed through — often over the angry objections of Chicago’s police union and chiefs of police across Cook County, including treating certain nonviolent crimes, such as shoplifting, as lower priorities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

